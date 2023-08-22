Home » Sports » Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie gifts Davido customised jersey
Sports

August 22, 2023

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie gifts Davido customised jersey

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons star, Michelle Chinwendu Alozie has gifted Afrobeats superstar, Davido a customised Super Falcons jersey in America.

Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the United States, made the announcement on X(formerly Twitter) as she shared a picture of herself with the music superstar posing with the now-famous Super Falcons jersey number 22.

The picture generated buzz and conversation on social media as many sports and music-loving Nigerians jumped on the post.

The 26-year-old defender was an integral member of the Super Falcons team that reached the round of 16 at the just-concluded Women’s World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Alozie is one of the influential figures in the team and she is loved by a lot of Nigerian fans, particularly after contributing immensely to the impressive outing of the 9-time African champions at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

