Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie gifts Davido customised jersey

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons star, Michelle Chinwendu Alozie has gifted Afrobeats superstar, Davido a customised Super Falcons jersey in America.

Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the United States, made the announcement on X(formerly Twitter) as she shared a picture of herself with the music superstar posing with the now-famous Super Falcons jersey number 22.

The picture generated buzz and conversation on social media as many sports and music-loving Nigerians jumped on the post.

The 26-year-old defender was an integral member of the Super Falcons team that reached the round of 16 at the just-concluded Women’s World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Alozie is one of the influential figures in the team and she is loved by a lot of Nigerian fans, particularly after contributing immensely to the impressive outing of the 9-time African champions at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.