Super Falcons ranked 10th best team at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have made a remarkable statement as their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup outing has earned the 9-time African champions a 10th-place finish in the tournament ranking, ahead of football giants Germany, Brazil, Italy, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.

The Randy Waldrum-led side was ranked as the 10th best team at the recently concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the highest-ranked team from the continent ahead of Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia.

The nine-time African champions were unbeaten in the group stage finishing second behind co-hosts Australia.

Super Falcons of Nigeria crashed out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England in the Round of 16.

Falcons avoided defeat in all three group-stage matches for the first time in history, with a win and two draws.

An impressive Nigeria side forced Olympic champions, Canada to a goalless draw in the opening match, won in convincing fashion by stunning co-hosts Australia 3-2, and sealed a place in the next round after a goalless draw with debutants Republic of Ireland.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, FIFA ranked the participating teams based on their performance.

However, there’s a twist in this ranking method: teams that were eliminated at the same stage are ranked based on the way they were knocked out.

The Super Falcons, according to the list provided by Fox Soccer, are ranked in 10th place.

Here is the final tournament standings according to FIFA 🌎 🏆



Did any team surprise you this tournament? pic.twitter.com/IdaLgj5Hvg August 20, 2023

The top 10 teams in the World Cup include Spain at one, England at two, Sweden at three, and Australia at four.

To complete the list of the best teams, Japan is fifth, France is sixth, the Netherlands is seventh, and Colombia is eighth.

The USA are ninth, and the Super Falcons of Nigeria complete the top 10.

Morocco are ranked 12th, reigning African champion South Africa are 16th, and Zambia are 25th.