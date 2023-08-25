Super Falcons move eight spots, now 32nd in latest FIFA rankings

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have moved eight places to become 32nd in the world and 1st in Africa in the latest FIFA Women’s ranking released on Friday.

The team previously ranked 40th in the rankings released in June before the World Cup.

The Super Falcons had the second highest point increase of 94.14 to move from 1554.94 to 1649.08, only second behind Morocco, who had a point increase of 104.22 to move from 1334.08 to 1438.3 and are ranked 58th in the world.

Nigeria had a good campaign at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finishing second in the group without losing a game before eventually bowing out to the Lionesses of England after a 4-2 loss on penalties in the round of 16.

Sweden, which earned a third-place finish at the World Cup, is now ranked number one in the world.

Similarly, World Cup winners Spain are now ranked second in the world, with the USA, England, and France completing the top 5 in the latest rankings.

See top 10 teams globally and in Africa below

World

Sweden

Spain

USA

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Japan

Brazil

Canada

Africa

Nigeria

South Africa

Cameroon

Morocco

Ghana

Cote D’ivorie

Zambia

Algeria

Senegal

Mali