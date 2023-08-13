Sultan confers title on former Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto and President supreme council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria his eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has conferred and turbaned the former Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya with a traditional title of ZARUMMAN SAKKWATO.

The religious leader conferred the traditional title and directed the immediate turbaning of Yahaya while delivering a speech at a grand reception in honour of the retired former Chief of Army Staff held at Giginya Stadium Sokoto.

He said retired lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has demonstrated a true sense of commitments and responsibility while in the Military, especially in the fight against Boko Haram and other security challenges in the north and other parts of the country.

“I know Faruk Yahaya since when he was a young Military officer and since he has been growing from strength to strength as a result of his loyalty, hard work and dedication to duties and doctoring of the Military profession,”

” I hereby confer on General Faruk Yahaya the traditional title of ZARUMMAN SAKKWATO, a title only bestow on illustrious sons and daughters of the state who Distinguished themselves as warriors in the Military profession and other human endeavours within and outside the state”

” The Sultanate council will continue to recognize, loyalty hard work and commitments to assigned responsibility amongst sons and Daughters of the state with a view to reward them for others to see and emulate” says the monarch.

” We will continue to celebrate you and your achievements as a distinguished Military officer and someone who have excellently done so much to the Communities, the state and the nation at large”