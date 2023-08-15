Sule cautions against creating embers of disunity in Nasarawa

Gov Abdullahi Sule

..says I am not responsible for Adamu, Almakura’s political misfortunes

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Tuesday distanced himself from the purported publication alleging his plot against the removal of immediate past National Chairman of APC senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Sule also denied his involvement in the denial of senator Tanko AlMakura ministerial slot into the President Ahmed Bola Tinibu’s cabinet from Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on public Affair, Peter Ahemba in a press conference in Lafia said the publication purportedly written by one of the national dailies (not Vanguard) was not only misleading, calculated to smear the name of the governor, but designed to create disunity amongst the political leaders in the state.

“The attention of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Governor of Nassrawa State, has been drawn to a media publication in one of the national dailies with the headline: “How Gov Sule Plotted the Exit of Adamu, Al-Makura in Nasarawa Politics”.

“Ordinarily the Governor would not have bothered responding to this mischievous publication, its potency to cause unnecessary friction between the Governor and the two political leaders in the state as it will go a long way in puting the issues raised in their proper perspectives”, the statement added.

“To start with, it is public knowledge that Governor Abdullahi Sule, believed that respect and support are reciprocal, has remained consistent in his support to Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in all his political endeavours, including the 2023 Senatorial election which he re-contested”.

The governor’s SSA noted that even though the election of senator AlMakura went the other way round, the Governor as a democrat had no other choice than to accept the outcome of the election.

“Good enough, Senator Al-Makura, in the same manner, demonstrated an uncommon spirit of statesmanship by voluntarily withdrawing the matter from the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal where he had filed a petition challenging the outcome of the senatorial election which the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

Ahemba explained that AlMakura cited his desire for peace and a united Nassrawa State, among other considerations as a decision that informed his withdrawal from the tribunal.

“Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requested all Governors of the APC control States to submit three names each, for nomination and appointment as Minister and Senator Al-Makura’s name featured prominently on the list submitted by Governor Sule to the President for Nasarawa State”, Governor’s SSA declared.

According to the governor’s SSA, “It was the solely prerogative of Mr. President to consider and appoint whoever he wants from each State as a member of the Federal Executive Council, and Governor Sule’s powers to determine who is appointed a Minister is limited. This is a fact everyone, including the author of the ill-intended publication should know”.

On the issue of Abdullahi Adamu, the statement made it clear that Governor Sule has not done anything to undermine the immediate past APC National Chairman’s position or made any attempt at any point to retire the former governor of the state from Nasarawa politics.

“It is pertinent to state that Governor Sule has no hand in the political squabbles that led to Adamu’s resignation as National Chairman of the APC. It is rather mischievous for anyone to insinuate or accuse Governor Sule of been responsible for the internal disagreement among members of the National Working Committee of the party that led to the voluntary resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“The unfortunate development has nothing to do with the Governor. It is on record that Governor Sule was the first APC Governor to openly declare support for Nasarawa State to have National Chairman of the ruling party and worked relentlessly for it’s realization.

“Governor Sule has continued to accord tremendous respect for the founding fathers of the State, including the duo of Senators Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu for their role towards the progress and development of the State and will not look back in this regard”.

“We equally urge the duo of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, whom Governor Sule holds in high esteem to be wary of mischief makers and disregard the said publication in it’s entirety as it has no iota of truth. It is not just baseless, unfounded and failed attempt by enemies of the State to cause unnecessary acrimony between Adamu, AlMakura and the Governor”, the statement stated..