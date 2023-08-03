Subsidy: Senator Ngwu Lauds Enugu Gov Mbah For Providing Palliatives, Others

The Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu State, Osita Ngwu, has lauded what he called pragmatic and people-oriented leadership of the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, for rising up to the occasion of the adverse effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, on the people of the State.

The Senator said it was highly commendable that in the face of the harsh economic realities of the federal government’s policy on residents of Enugu State, Governor Mbah has demonstrated care and empathy by rolling out palliatives to mitigate the untold hardship being faced by the people.

“Just when residents of Enugu State felt that their suffering was endless, our amiable Governor brought succour. This, he did by setting up a committee for the procurement, storage and distributions of the relief items to the citizens.

“He gave clear instrument to committee chaired by his loyal deputy, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ossai, to handle the palliatives with transparency and ensure the speedy distributions of those items to those in dire need of them,” the lawmaker stated.

The Palliative Committee has the chairman, Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State, and chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Hon. Okechukwu Sydney Edeh; ALGON Deputy Chairman and Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie; chairman of Awgu Local Area, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, and his Enugu East counterpart, Hon. Livinus Anike as members.

The committee also comprises of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mike Ogbuekwe; Programme Manager of Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, and the head of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chinasa Mbah

He added, “The Governor left no one in doubt over his well-intended decision when he said: ‘What we are doing now is to see how to fix the pains people are going through. There are also plans for short and medium-term solutions, and that we are going to do in due course.'”

Senator Ngwu noted that just after the people heaved the sigh of relief on the subsidy palaver, there came another good news on Wednesday that the Governor had taken a major step to put smiles on the faces of those who gave their productive days in service to the Coal City State by inaugurating a Committee on Verification and Payment of Outstanding Pensions and Gratuities to State Retirees with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, as chairman; the Head of Service, Kenneth Ugwu; Accountant-General of the State, Mr. Anthony Okenwa, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Finance Management, Prof. Obiamaka Egbo, amongst others, as members.

“This is in line with His Excellency’s

campaign promises to uphold the welfare of the people; to help cushion the immediate and short-term effects of the removal of subsidy and the vision to eradicate poverty in Enugu State, particularly in ensuring that the vulnerable ones; the retirees have access to funds to maintain a reasonable and dignifying standard of life.

“It is also quite commendable that since the assumption of office, Governor Mbah has embarked on numerous people-oriented policies, programmes and projects to take the state to the next level of development.

“While His Excellency’s concerted and genuine efforts cut across many sectors, particular mention must be made of the swift steps to solve perennial challenge of water supply in Enugu. As it is amongst humans, water is life and light (power) is the key to socio-economic progress, hence the Governor is bringing life fully to the people.

“I thank the Governor for being alive to his responsibilities within a short stay in office, we call on all Enugu residents, irrespective of all differences to support him to provide more dividends of democracy even as we pledge our unalloyed support and loyalty. Thank you your Excellency! Ride on!,” the Enugu West Senator added.