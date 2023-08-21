Subsidy removal: Zulum scales up distribution of palliatives in Borno

….commissions 300 housing units at Miringa Town

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, in line with the present administration efforts to cushion the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of fuel subsidy removal on Monday unveiled the distribution of palliative to 11 wards and 270 units in Biu Local Government of Southern Borno.

Recall that since the removal of fuel subsidy with its attendants economic hardship, Zulum’s administration has never relented in cushioning the immediate economic situation, as more communities have been taken care of across the state.

Therefore, the Deputy Governor said each household from the 11 wards and 270 units of Biu are expected to benefit from the palliatives, stressing that, modalities for the distribution to reach all beneficiaries have been mapped out and urged the people to be orderly and conduct themselves peacefully to ensure smooth distribution.

Kadafur said “all local governments in Borno State would benefit from the distribution of the palliatives as directed by the federal government to relieve the hardship being experienced as a result of the subsidy removal.”

The Deputy Governor subsequently commissioned 300 housing units constructed by the Borno State Government as part of the resettlement drive of displaced people following atrocities posed by insurgents for over a decade.

He added that scores of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from Gur, Mandara Girau and Buratai are expected to benefit from the gesture, even as he promised that more houses would be built very soon.

In his remarks during the commissioning ceremony, the Commissioner, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, RRR, Engineer Ibrahim Idriss said the 300 semi detachable houses of single 2 rooms each in a block would accommodate 2 households each.

In his welcome address, the Caretaker Chairman of Biu Council area, Alhaji Sule Ali Yimi commended the Borno State Government under the leadership of Prof. Zulum.

He said alot of development projects were executed in Biu and expressed hope that more are coming.

The Chairman appealed to the people to continue to support the present administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for more dividends of democracy.

The Emir of Biu, His Royal Highness, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, also expressed gratitude to the governor and his deputy, Umar Kadafur for their concern to the people of Biu and the entire Emirate Council which comprised of Hawul, Biu, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar local government areas and other communities, which he admitted that government has done a lot.

The Deputy Governor and his entourage later paid homage to the Emir at his palace, where they sought royal blessing.