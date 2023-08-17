Subsidy Removal: Water‘ll soon be out of Nigerians’ reach, expert warns

The Co-founder, Global Initiative for Nigeria Development, GIND, Engr. Michael Ale, has decried the increasing cost of borehole drilling in the country, saying portable water would soon be out of reach of the common man should the ugly trend continues.

Ale, who congratulated the new Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsve, urged him to show administrative skills in managing the Ministry which he described as the life wire of livelihood.

The development expert who described the current free fall of the Naira to the increasing high cost of drilling boreholes, said the development signals a bleak future for the masses.

Clarifying that borehole water remains the most affordable and accessible clean underground water for Nigerians, he decried that clean surface water is no longer available to people in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Ekiti, Ale, who is also the President of the Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners, AWDROP, called for government’s urgent intervention to tackle the challenges of rising cost of borehole drilling in the country.

He warned that ordinary Nigerians may start drinking from dirty sources of water if the government delays in deploying an immediate solution.

He said: “Drinking unclean water poses serious health hazards to ordinary Nigerians as they would be exposed to waterborne diseases.

“Water from boreholes comes straight from the ground, making it 100% fresh and natural, unlike rain water, which is actually 60% recycled waste water. The government, at this critical time, needs to provide solution to avoid imminent waterborne diseases and other incommunicable diseases among the Nigerian populace.

“Borehole allows businesses to thrive as a lot of companies such as farms need water to grow plants and take care of livestock; which make borehole installation a much more affordable option in the long run.

“Government at all levels should consider palliatives to Nigeria Drillers in terms of support to their business. This much needed support at this critical time will augment the cost of drilling, and may prevent non-affordability of water for either consumption or all season farming.”

Ale went on: “Imagine the cost of drilling has risen from what it used to be to over 40% increase. This is really not good for the Nigerian masses who are struggling daily and are very low income earners. My fear for the people in the rural area is not even as much as those in the urban cities,“ he said.

Besides urging government to subsidise borehole drilling to alleviate imminent suffering by the masses, Ale also advised on massive deployment of technocrats in managing government-owned water corporations, saying, “another important factor to consider is that almost 79% of government infrastructure ceases to function one month after commissioning.

“One wonders why a privately-owned water infrastructure would be working perfectly for years while those belonging to government would work for very few weeks and park up.

“We should put in place a system that is run by technocrats where it will not be business as usual and where borehole contracts would not be awarded to non-professionals. We can no longer tolerate a system where palliatives from government will go down the drain and in the pockets of the unqualified companies or individual consultants.

“Proper monitoring will, henceforth, be adequately applied with the use of technology of our trace and track monitoring device,“ he assured.