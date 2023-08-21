Subsidy removal: Tinubu directs Lalong, Onyejecha to negotiate with organized labour

—Promises to protect Nigerian workers, guarantee their dignity

—As Lalong says workers must get value for their labour, operate in safe, conducive environment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong to immediately take over negotiations with the organized labour in order to arrive at amicable resolutions that will make workers overcome the current pains.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong disclosed this while addressing directors, heads of parastatals and agencies under the ministry and the entire staff immediately he assumed office.

The Minister also said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian workers and guarantee their dignity at all times.

Lalong, flanked by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejecha said under his stewardship, the ministry will fulfil its mandate of ensuring decent work for all Nigerians and making sure that citizens particularly the youth and women get opportunity to deploy their energy, creativity, talent and gifts to the development of the nation.

He also assured that the government through the ministry shall work closely with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC and their affiliates towards ensuring that all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably.

The Minister said the government will be addressing with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said that his appointment and that of the Minister of State is a call to service and promised that they shall do everything within their power to give their best in assisting the President fulfill his Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigerians have trusted President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima with their mandate, and therefore expect a better nation where their dreams and aspirations will be fulfilled.

“The President has, in turn, mandated us to handle the very important aspects of Labour and Employment, which are critical to national development and prosperity.

“The task is certainly enormous but achievable, especially with the abundant human resources Nigeria is endowed with. We therefore need your support and understanding to succeed.

“Under my stewardship, the Ministry of Labour and Employment will fulfill its mandate of ensuring decent work for all Nigerians and making sure that our citizens particularly the youth and women get the opportunity to deploy their energy, creativity, talent and gifts to the development of the nation.

“We shall therefore mobilise and deploy all the resources of the Ministry towards ensuring that the matters relating to Labour and Employment are galvanised across relevant MDAs and sectors of the economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. Our workers must get value for their labour and operate in safe and conducive environment.

“Because of the level of unemployment, underemployment, and challenges associated with the work environment, we have been mandated by Mr. President to ensure that Nigerians get decent employment and are adequately remunerated for their labour both in the public and private sectors.

“We shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian worker and guarantee his dignity at all times.”

The Minister said the administration will escalate the relations with the private sector, development partners, international agencies, NGOs among others to make sure that unemployment and underemployment is reduced to the barest minimum according to the plan of the Tinubu administration.

He further said, “On the relationship with the organised Labour, the Government through the Ministry shall work closely with the NLC, TUC and their affiliates towards not only ensuring that all pending industrial disputes are settled amicably, but also addressing with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

“I use this opportunity to specially convey the appreciation of Mr. President to the organised labour and Nigerian workers in general for exercising tremendous understanding and patience with the current situation.

“The Government does not take this for granted and Mr. President has directed that we move on with negotiations to arrive at amicable resolutions that will make our workers overcome the current pains.”

He said that the Ministry shall leverage on technology, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, agriculture among others to open up more employment opportunities for all Nigerians.

“This is in addition to current Safety Net Jobs and new ones that this Government will initiate within the coming weeks and months, ” he said

On the expectations of Nigerians, he said, ” In the coming weeks, we shall unveil detailed plans of President Tinubu’s vision for Labour and Employment and also spell out the role that the Ministry and its agencies, development partners and Nigerians in general will play in actualizing it.

“We shall be engaging all relevant partners and receiving briefings towards a robust performance.”

In her brief remarks, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejecha, said her appointment was not by her might or power, rather by the grace of God.

He advised staff of the ministry to put in their best, stressing, “Whether we like it or not, there will be a time we will give account of our activities.”

He urged the staff to help Tinubu’s administration to implement all the promises he made to Nigerians.