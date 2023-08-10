Subsidy removal: Sanwo-Olu’s 50%, 25% transport fares should be adhered to – Lagos

…as govt seeks Danfo operators’ support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has expressed displeasure over the partial compliance with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive to commercial bus operators, popularly called “Danfo” drivers, on the 25 per cent reduction in transport fares across the metropolis, stressing the need for total compliance.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu, had on Monday, July 31, announced reduction in transport fares on all Bus Rapid Transit, BRT routes by 50 per cent, and 25 per cent by Danfo operators beginning from Wednesday, August 2.

These measures, Sanwo-Olu said, aimed at cushioning the effects of removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government with the attendants harsh economic situation in the country.

The enforcement Team of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has embarked on an inspection of selected Parks and Garages to ensure the level of compliance of BRT and Danfo on the implementation of reduction in fares.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abdulafiz Toriola, who was represented by the Director Transport Operations, Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro, led the inspection on Thursday, or some selected motorparks.

The team inspected such areas which included: Pen Cinema, Iyana Ipaja, Ikeja and its environs.

Toriola explained that the exercise was in line with the directive by the Lagos State Governor to monitor the level of compliance on the reduction of transportation fares as part of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

Speaking on the exercise, he said there was a partial compliance of 60 per cent on the directive in the areas visited, “Out of seven units at Agege Pen Cinema complied.

Toriola therefore, urged transport unions to further comply with the Governor’s directives on fare reduction as well as support the efforts of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officials on traffic management in the state in ensuring motorists obey the traffic light, proper parking of their vehicles among others.

He said that with increased in transport fares, there are multiple implications on the daily living on residents which is already having negative impacts on standard of living across board.

The enforcement team subsequently, pleaded with commercial operators, passengers, parking unit’s chairmen and stakeholders on the need for support and compliance.

Also speaking, transport union officials in Agege, Iyana Ipaja and lkeja which included Unit Chairman of Alausa Secretariat route, Iyabo Akeju, restated the commitment of the union to cooperate with the Lagos State Government in ensuring the directives on the palliative is fully complied with to the benefit of all.

Iyabo Akeju, however, promised that from Friday, (today) commuters would pay N200 to Alausa from Agege motorparks.