Subsidy removal: Sanwo-Olu slashes BRT, Danfo fares

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, announced a reduction in transport fares on all Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, routes by 50 per cent, beginning from tomorrow.

The governor also said commercial yellow buses, known as ‘Danfo’, will follow suit with a reduction of 25 per cent in fare on all routes.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing journalists at the State House, Ikeja, at the end of a security meeting with security agencies such as the army, police and the navy.

He also said the number of Lagos State staff buses will be increased, adding that new buses have been purchased for distribution soon.

The governor also said the state will commence the distribution of food packs such as rice, beans and cassava flour, known as garri to the vulnerable people in the state.

According to him, the distribution will be done through Community Development Associations, CDAs, churches, mosques, and local government.

These measures, Sanwo-Olu said, are to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government as well as the harsh economic situation in the country.

The 50 per cent reduction will be reflected on the transportation fare charged by buses operated by BRT, under the supervision of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, and a 25 per cent reduction by yellow buses.

He noted that the decision had since been communicated to LAMATA, adding that the authorities of Lagos Park and Garage were already deliberating on the modality to carry their members along on the way to ensure seamless implementation concerning yellow buses.

Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that food packs would be made available to the vulnerable people in the state daily, adding that the food packs would be available through various channels.