Subsidy removal: S-West pensioners demand N40,000 minimum pension

To cope with the consequences of removal of subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, commonly known as Petrol, Pensioners in the South-West part of Nigeria have demanded for N40,000 minimum pension from the governors in the zone.

They made the demand at the end of the meeting of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, South-West zone, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The meeting was attended by NUP executives from Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos and Ogun states.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the NUP South West Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr Olusegun Abatan, said the plight of pensioners in the South-West in particular and Nigeria in general had been well documented for years.

According to Abatan, some pensioners in the zone earn as low as N350 monthly pension, while the governors seem not to see anything wrong with it.

He lamented that many states in the zone last paid their pensioners’ gratuities between 2012 and 2014, describing it as criminal and unacceptable.

According to him, “Governors’ salaries have continued to increase while some of them still factor in life pensions for themselves after spending four to eight years, without thinking about the lives of pensioners as well as their gratuities and pensions.

“The South-West zone of NUP has decided at our meeting that we will not take anything less than N40,000 minimum pension. It is disheartening to tell you that while workers have minimum wage, there is no minimum pension.”

He pointed out that the removal of petrol subsidy had worsened the plight of pensioners, lamenting that pensioners now found it more difficult to attend to their medical expenses and other needs as a result of low pension.

The PRO disclosed that the NUP in the zone would soon come out with its own scale of pension review that would be presented to all the states in the zone, noting that this might also be passed to other zones across the country.

He contended that “We know we don’t have the power to go on strike but we have other means to drive and achieve our demands.”

Abatan called on Nigerians to stand up for their rights against both the state and federal governments.