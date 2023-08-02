Subsidy removal protest: Katsina NLC urges Gov Radda to do more

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Katsina State, has applauded the measures taking so far to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal for residents and workers in the state, urging Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to do more.

The Katsina NLC Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu Yanduma disclosed this to Vanguard during the fuel subsidy removal protest held in Katsina on Wednesday.

“We really appreciate Katsina State Government for its swift action when the fuel subsidy was removed. Governor Radda swing into action immediately; summoned us to an emergency meeting where he directed the state transport authority not hike the state’s transport fare. He has also unveiled to us his plans for residents in the state. That to us is highly commendable because without even asking or demanding, he went ahead to do that. Just three days ago, he invited us and told us his plans to buy buses very soon and distribute them across the state to ease movement,”Hamisu said.

However, Hamisu admit that what Governor Radda has done so far can only cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on the state masses but cannot bring about the desired relief. Hence, the need to more.

Also addressing journalists during the protest, the Chairman Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Katsina, Comrade Muntari Ruma laments that the N30,000 minimum wage for workers can no longer suffice for civil servants considering the current economic realities in the country, calling for an urgent review.

Ruma, however warned that the union would not fall for the federal government gimmick of no- work-no-pay as they may embark on a strike if their demands are still not met soon.

“They are not talking about power and refineries, but they are talking of entrepreneurship,” expressing doubt if the plan will work.

“It seems they are not ready; if they are not ready we are all ready. If they say no work no pay, we are ready; we will die for our citizens,” Ruma said