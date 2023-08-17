Subsidy removal: No instant solution to Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu

… Asks Nigerians to bear the current pains caused by the removal of petroleum subsidy, the hardship of today will give way to a better tomorrow

… As Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Peter Obi, Oni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Govs, others storm Clark’s launch of his 688 page Brutally Frank

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has reiterated that Nigerians should bear with the country by being patient following the pains occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy, just as he pleaded that at the end of the sufferings today, tomorrow would be better.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja the unveiling of the 688 page Brutally Frank, an autobiography of the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, President Tinubu has said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee.

The President who noted that what the country was going through is akin to the pains of birth, but after it will come merriment, however affirmed that the country is going through a difficult stage, but assured that the problems will be surmounted, just as he was quite optimistic that the palliatives to Nigerians by the Federal Government would help in softening the hardship and trauma.

The 25 Chapter book titled, “Brutally Frank’ revolves round the journey of Clark as a classroom teacher, a commissioner, minister, a Senator and national activist spanning over seven decades.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, the President described the Elderstatesman as someone who belongs to that very rare form of extra ordinary men, the Iroko of South South and the Eagle of Nigeria.

Akume said, “since he came in, he has demonstrated enough for the management of this diversity through appointment of person, citizens to key strategic positions, which explains why the former governor of Ebonyi said, for the past many years, no south east indigene have been appointed to the position of Minister of works. That is part of management of this diversity.

“And he has also asked me to tell this gathering that we are going through a difficult phase in the history of this country. But this pains, are pains of birth, birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, then the mother must go through some pains. But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there.

“I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place of 100 trucks, fertilizers have been sent to the States, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

“We can endure this for a moment. What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.

On Clark, Tinubu said, “Your Excellencies it is stated that there is no need introducing a man who needs no introduction. Chief E. K. Clark is a household name throughout this country and I recall at a personal level when I was in secondary school, my Governor then was the late Jedi Gomwalk, while his governor was Major Ogbemudia and because the two governors were very close the name Clark was constantly mentioned in our circles and eventually when I went to Jos to do my HSC, the name became even sound.

“But let me say, Chief E. K. Clark, the president respects your person, he recognizes the fact that you are part of the Nigerian legend. You are the Iroko of the south South, the Eagle of the nation. And you believe in the unity of this country. And it has been demonstrated in your book personally written by you.

“One wouldn’t be surprised because your boss, our father, General Gowon believed so much in the unity of this country and its territorial integrity. And that is why in 1971, when the war ended and sometime in 2015, President Obama had to appeal to Nigerians not to do anything to undermine the integrity of our country and to respect the wishes of the people. He By working your mantra to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.

“Chief E. K. Clark belongs to that very rare form of extra ordinary men, Patriot who had at any point in time, would be relied upon to stop any efforts that could lead to the dismemberment of this country. We are greater when we are introduced as Nigerians than when we are introduced on the basis of ethnic particularism.

“Your Excellency, this country’s structurally complex and structurally difficult but can never be difficult to manage. And that is why the President said I should tell you our polarities, our diverse cultures, languages, our religions constitute a source of strength.”

Speaking further, he said, “To our father general Gowon, we will continue to celebrate you for your uncommon service to the Fatherland. May almighty God continue to lengthen your period on earth so that you will continue to give us guidance and support.

“To you, former President Jonathan you did something that was a little bit rare in Africa, when you voluntarily accepted defeat. You are being celebrated today particularly because of that singular Act. The good lord will continue to bless you for our country. And to all of you whether traditional rulers or politicians, we have a stake in this country. All hands being on deck the sky is the limit.

“And to the press you are great. Continue to emphasize things that unite us rather than a few things that tend to create some irritation in the politics.”

Earlier in his remarks, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, with whom the Elderstatesman served in his governor as the Federal Commissioner for Information praised Clark, saying he was his confidant and the voice of the government who fearlessly defended the government and projected its image.

According to Gowon, even though the foremost South South leader, was a person of strong character, he put forward his views respectfully, adding that Clark, who is the only surviving member of his cabinet, was helpful to explaining government policies and enhancing national unity.

Gowon, who was the chairman of the occasion, said: “I can assure you I’ve never had any difficulty or argument with him. It was most amicable and respectfully given. However, considering a strong personality, there were of course times that he would vehemently disagree with his colleagues, commissioners and military officers and worked hard to convince them of why his own position is better than theirs.

Gowon who wrote the forward of the book and was the Chairman at yesterday’s event and described the author as a foremost Nigerians who has done his part in the growth and development of Nigeria as a country, however as flashback, said that he appointed Clark as Minister of Information in the then military government in order to have what he described as a perfect replacement for Anthony Enahoro at the time.

The former Head of State said, “The need to fill in the void created by Enahoro’s exit was what gave Clark the job of minister in the government which I headed. He became my confidant and the voice of the government, fearlessly defending the government and projecting its image. I found comfort in always discussing government and other issues with Clark most amicably. However, considering his strong personality, there were times that he would vehemently disagree with his colleagues commissioners and military officers and worked hard to convince them on why his own position is better than theirs and any other.

“He was helpful not only in explaining government policies and programmes but also in the effort to rebuild our unity in the country. I also found him useful in our vision of building a common identity within the West Africa sub-region. I therefore found his personality and persuasive skill an asset in visiting various West African countries to canvass the need for us to have a common sub-regional body which today is known as the Economic Community of West African States.”

On the book, the former Head of State said that “it is a very useful chronicle of what had transpired in Nigeria during his (Clark’s) lifetime of service. I am hopeful that the younger generations will be better informed on our experiences which has brought the country to what it is today, on which our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents the centre of our common aspirations of peace, unity and progress.”

Also speaking, former President Goodluck Jonathan whp noted that Clark’s name should be one of the few Nigerians written in letters of gold for his invaluable contributions to the unity and progress of the country, said: “In fact, Clark is one of those few Nigerians that his name should be written in letters of gold in our political history book. And not because he’s my father but I knew his contribution. When I set up the 2014 National Conference, there was a debate about percentages of 70 percent or two third or a quarter or whatever that could make them to come up and agree on something.

“And most of the resolutions were not voted, people agreed. And from the information I got, Clark was one of the fathers that worked behind to make sure that north, south, east and west agree on most of those things.”

In his key note address, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio who was represented by the Minister of Works Designate, Dave Umahi called on leaders to emulate the South South leader, , adding that his devotion to the cause of justice was what stands him out from the pack.

Former Governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor who reviewed the book hailed Clark for his rich memory but not without pointing out some flaws ranging from factual errors to wrong spellings.

Osunbor said, “At times, the language is intemperate such as using the word ‘stupid on page 359.This is obviously in anger but not appropriate in a book. The most serious shortcoming is the author’s copious reproduction, reference to and reliance on the statements and opinions of other people many of which may be unreliable and unverifiable.

“An example of this is at page 559 where he quotes in extenso excerpts from Mallam El-Rufai’s book “The Accidental Public servant. In the relevant portion, the author refers to a discussion at Aso Villa between President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Ken Namani and others as they mulled the idea of stopping live television broadcast of the Senate debate of the Third Term. Chief Tony Anenih is quoted to have said that he will get Professor Osunbor to move the motion.”

Clark was quoted as following, “The following day, we learnt that Professor Osunbor went to the clerk of the Senate and asked that a motion be raised of urgent national importance, with no topic. This allowed – any senator can move to table a motion of urgent national importance” with no further detail. The clerk put the motion in the order paper. On the appointed day, Professor Osunbor fell miraculously ill and had to be admitted to hospital, so there was nobody to raise the motion”.

According to Osunbor, “This is pure fiction and fallacious. First, it is the prerogative of the President of senate to decide whether to allow a motion of urgent national importance and if satisfied, would direct the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business to put it on the Order Paper.

“The Clerk of the Senate has nothing to do with it. At any rate, a motion on the modality of Senate debate will be a matter of privilege which can be raised by any Senator without notice at anytime and once the relevant Order has been invoked, it cannot be refused and must be allowed by the Senate-President, much less the Clerk of Senate.

“At no time have I fallen miraculously ill and from 1999 when I entered Senate till date, I have never been admitted to any hospital. Importing such falsehoods into a book diminishes its quality.”

Among those that attended the event are prominent political and traditional rulers including Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who was the chief launcher; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; wife of late former Head of State, Maryam Abacha; traditional rulers including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Amanyanabo (King) of Twon-Brass, and the first Military Governor of Rivers State, Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff; Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, and Attah Igala, Àtá Matthew Opaluwa, Segun Awolowo, among others.

Among the governors present at the occasion were those of Edo, Delta, Bauchi, Taraba, and Plateau states, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, former Governors Adamu Muazu, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; former Governor of Akwa ibom state, Obong Victor Attah, Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Mike Okiro, Steve Oransanya, Solomon Arase, Representative of the Esama of Benin, among others.