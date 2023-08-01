Subsidy removal: Ajaero absent as NLC, TUC, FG resume negotiation

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives on Tuesday afternoon resumed meeting after the adjournment on Monday to listen to President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast.

The steering committee comprising the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC of Nigeria and government team was set up by the government to consider the proposed palliatives for workers to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy that has caused hardship to many Nigerians.

But President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero is conspicuously absent at the meeting

The NLC delegation is led by its General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, while the TUC is led by its President, Festus Osifo.

At the government side are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, the Director Budget, Ben Akubeze, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari among others

The meeting which is taking place at the Conference Hall of the Chief of Staff to the President is expected to receive briefings from the sub-committees of mass transit , CNG, and conditional cash transfer.

It is also expected to consider the planned protest by the NLC expected to hold on Wednesday.