Subsidy removal: NLC lauds Obaseki’s intervention

•Requests for more modular refinery license in Edo

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Edo State, Odion Olaye, has called on the Federal Government to issue more modular refinery licenses to operators in the state to expand the state’s refinery output.

He noted that the state was already leading the charge of boosting local production of refined petroleum products.

Olaiye said the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had set the right example by making the state a conducive environment for investment in the oil and gas sector, noting that two modular refineries were currently operational in the state.

While hailing the governor for his worker-friendly policies, he said: “The removal of fuel subsidy has caused hardship to all the citizens of the nation.

”We thank Mr. Governor for reducing the working days of civil servants to three days in a week. We appeal to the President of Nigeria to allow Nigerians to breathe.

“We want the Federal Government to fix the three refineries we have in Nigeria and also give licenses for more modular refineries in Edo State, so we can refine more products and sell to Nigerians.

“Fuel price has been increased by 300 per cent, so workers’ salaries should also be increased by 300 per cent.”

He hailed the governor’s plan to allocate N500 million as the state’s palliative package to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, noting that the governor’s efforts were well intended.