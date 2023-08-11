Subsidy Removal: Nasarawa receives FG palliatives, to commence disbursement – Gov Sule

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa announced on Friday that the state was in receipt of the Federal Government palliatives soon to be disbursed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this when he paid a visit to the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi at his residence in Lafia.

Sule who said the people of the State like other States of the Federation have been ansciously waiting for the palliatives promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mitigate the impacts of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He informed the Speaker that he was in his residence because upon arrival from the US, he was told that the speaker is sick, which prompted him to visit the speaker to wish him quick well.

“Good health, peace, unity and ease of life is what everybody want, I am happy to see that you have improved and incorporated, we thank God for that”

“May God continue to keep us together in unity and good health” the Governor Said.

According to the governor, “the Federal Government intervention, will be rolled out the moment commissioner designate are inaugurated next week to alleviate the sufferings posed by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The Governor who appreciated the Federal Government for the aid, promised judicious distribution of the palliatives and equally

commended the Speaker Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and his colleagues for the speedy confirmation of the commissioner nominees and assured of continued good working relationship.

Responding, the Speaker Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi appreciated the Governor for the visit and wishing him quick recovery just as he sued for the sustained relationship.

The Speaker told the Governor that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly will continue to support him with legislations that will improve the business of governance for the growth and development of Nasarawa State.

“Your Excellency we missed you so much while you were away, we thank God for your safe return. You just arrived yesterday and you visit me to sympathized with me, I cannot thank you enough, may God keep us together”

“I want to assure you that Hon. Members are with you, we will continue to support you to succeed and for the betterment of our people” the Speaker said.

Similarly, the State APC Secretary, Hon. Aliyu Bello and the State Accountant General Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammed were in the Speaker’s residence to sympathize with him over his ill health.

It would be recalled that the Speaker has been down in heath in the past days.