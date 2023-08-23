Subsidy removal: Gov Sule distributes FG, state palliative in Nasarawa

…promises equitable sharing formula irrespective party affiliation

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has promised to ensure equitable sharing of the federal and the state government palliative to all the residents of the state irrespective of religious, ethnic, and political inclinations to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal in the state.

Gov. Sule who made the promise at the flag off of distribution of food items as palliative to the people of the state, said the food items were to cushion the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

The food items, comprises rice, vegetable oil, maggi and noodles, provided by both the federal and state governments, at a ceremony at the palace of the Emir of Lafia.

According to the Governor, the exercise, which will be replicated in Akwanga and Keffi on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, is meant to bring succour to the people especially with the hardship being experienced across the country following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor said the selection of the Emirs palaces as venue for the distribution was because the palliative is meant for all citizens of the state, irrespective of political affiliation.

“The essence of the event has been defined clearly to everybody to understand that this is just a flag off. This is just the beginning of the exercise, What we are trying to do here, by the grace of God, will be replicated in the three senatorial Zones, and it will happen in every unit of Nasarawa State.

“We are going to have a similar flag off at the palace of our father, the Chun Mada in Akwanga. And then another flag off that is going to take place in Keffi, at the palace of the Emir of Keffi,” he stated.

The Governor then explained why his administration decided to use palaces to distribute the food items, stressing that the state government is determined to carry everybody along.

“The reason why we continue to go to palaces, is first, this is not an event for our party, the APC, this is an event for all political parties, for all the people of Nasarawa State irrespective of political affiliations.

“This is an event for us to distribute food items to the people of Nasarawa State, irrespective of their political affiliations. In fact, I was telling the Commissioner jokingly that I want to see the women of APGA, NNPP, and PDP in front. I want to be the one to give them their own first. So that we can start from there and then go to other political parties.

“This is just to show you that we are very interested in carrying everybody along. And we are very interested in taking the responsibility bestowed on us by the Almighty Allah. The responsibility is to care for all the people of Nasarawa State, irrespective of political affiliation,” he added.

The Governor further explained that, to ensure that the food items reach the desired destination, his administration has engaged all the various religious bodies, royal fathers, members of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), community members, youths and women groups, as well as officials of government in the sharing arrangement.

In a remarks, State Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties, Humanitarian Services and NGOs, Hon. Margaret Elayo, called on those charged with the responsibility of sharing the palliative to discharge their responsibility with sincerity and the fear of God.

In their welcome addresses, both the Executive Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Hon. Aminu Muazu Maifata and the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), appreciated the Governor for bringing succour to the people.

“We welcome all of you that are here and to say thank you on behalf of our people. What we have seen elsewhere, please help us thank Mr President for thinking aright. Because the times now are not quite easy for our people.

“Since after some of these good policies of government there is some effect which definitely we have already assured our people that this is temporary. After some time it will ease off and the good time will back once again. We want to thank His Excellency for adding to what the Federal Government sent. His Excellency has added his own as usual and as always,” the Emir of Lafia said.