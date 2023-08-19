Subsidy Removal: Firm donates relief materials to Alimosho community

By Elizabeth Osayande

Pertinence Group through its corporate social responsibility, CSR, arm, Reachout Pertinence Foundation, recently doled out relief materials to over 200 families in Alimosho area of Lagos.

The event which was held at the company corporate headquarters, was part of activities to mark the 11th anniversary of Pertinence Group.

Expressing delight over the gesture, a beneficiary, Oladimeji Modupeola, explained that: “I am a single parent. So, this package will go a long way for me and my children. With the rising prices of necessities, life has been a struggle. This gesture by this company has brought hope and light to our lives.”

Another beneficiary who gave her name as Oluwatoyin, said providence smiled on her: ” I was stopped on the road and told to come here. These bags, shoes, and the food package I got would go a long way for me. I am grateful to the company to have done this at this time.”

The team lead of Reachout Pertinence Foundation, Mr. Oladimeji Oke, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to continue to impact the people in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

According to him: “As we celebrate our 11th year of growth and success as an organisation, it is crucial to remember that our achievements are intertwined with the welfare of the communities we operate in. It is our responsibility to lend a helping hand, especially in times of adversity,” Oke stated.

Meanwhile, the host of the event, Mrs. Nkemdilim Elumelu-Sadje, in the company of Ms. Lovinal Arubi, the co-host, praised the Reachout Pertinence Foundation for its kind feature.

In her words, “In these trying times in Nigeria, such initiatives are a beacon of hope for this community. The partnership between Pertinence and Alimosho has come a long way, and it shows that corporations can play a significant role in uplifting society.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of these women and children gave me a special joy.”