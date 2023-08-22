Subsidy Removal: FG monetizes rice distribution to state govts

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government said that the Federal Government has agreed to monetized the distribution of rice items to be distributed to the 36 states to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Recall that state governments raised alarm that the federal government reneged on its promise to distribute 81,000 bags of rice to each state.

The state government said only 3000 bags were distributed to them instead by the federal government

Information and Orientation commissioner, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said this in a statement issued in Akure to update the people of the state on measures to cushion the effects of petroleum subsidy removal.

Ademola Olateju said the Federal Government would give the value of money for the purchase of rice to states.

According to her ” we acknowledge that we have challenges on food supply. The number of bags of rice we got from the Federal government is way below what was promised.

” Instead, the Federal government has monetized the value of the rice.

“As a result, we are getting vendors to supply us food items to meet our projections. Supply of these products and their packaging into smaller bags will take time.

“However, we will save time using a rolling plan. Our plan will roll out these items in batches by Senatorial District, for efficient distribution and monitoring. We expect to begin the distribution of food items by September 1st.

The commissioner added that “Starting this August as earlier promised, pensioners will get their N10,000 paid at the same time they are getting their salaries.

” Also, vulnerable people in our communities will start getting their N10,000 from the first week of September. For Public servants, the outstanding leave bonus for 2020 will be paid along with their salaries this month.”

“The roadshow to empower small and medium scale enterprises will begin next week. During this time, our officials will meet business owners where they operate and give them grants in line with their size and output.

“Our plan for the provision of farm inputs to farmers will also start next week. On transportation, the plan for school buses and boats is in top gear. We are confident we will be ready by the time school starts.

“Once again, we reiterate that we feel your pain, we are in this together, and we will get through this testy phase of our nation’s path to greatness.

The commissioner said the state government was committed to equitable distribution and transparent conduct on the palliative measures as planned to mitigate the current hardship.