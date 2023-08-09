Subsidy removal: Edo identifies 314,000 households to get N20k monthly

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State government yesterday announced that not less than 314,000 households comprising of over one million individuals would from next month benefit from its promised palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The government said with support from the World Bank, the state had comprehensive data of the poorest of the poor and the list would only be reviewed and updated to get the beneficiaries would also be issued with the state residency card.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state’s weekly executive council meeting.

According to him, the whole amount of N500 million which Governor Godwin Obaseki promised the organized labour during their protest against subsidy removal and the increase in prices of essential commodities would be taken from the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

He said “Few weeks ago the governor met with the leaders of Labour when they protested at the government house as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, the governor’s commitment to NLC was that the government will commit N500m monthly from its own internally generated revenue for the poorest of the poor. After that commitment, we have to go back to our database because we have created a database of the poorest of the poor prior to this time.

“The database is being reviewed, revised revalidated because it was done between 2019 and 2021 and we have about 314,000 households and over one million people that are living below acceptable poverty line so what government has done today to announce that we will go back to these homes issue them with the Edo State residency card, get their biometrics and when this is done maybe from next month, we provide N20,000 per household every month.

“We are not using federal government’s money, we are using our internally generated revenue which is a contribution from all Edo people in form of taxes, that is what we are committing to this project, it is a noble idea and we will support as many as we can to be lifted from the poverty line, we have so many other challenges but what is government without the people?” He asked.