Subsidy removal: Amnesty beneficiaries demand N200,000 monthly stipend

As the Federal government makes plans to provide palliatives to Nigerians over the removal of fuel subsidy, beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have appealed to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently increase their monthly stipends from N65,000 to N200,000.

The beneficiaries, under the umbrella of Niger Delta Amnesty Delegates Network (NDADN), made the appeal on Saturday in Warri, Delta State, which was signed by Engr. Alfred Boyed, National Chairman, and Clement Iyebo Lagos, National Publicity Secretary.

They said, ” It is time for the Federal Government of Nigeria to review the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) and increase the monthly stipend of the beneficiaries from Sixty Five Thousand Naira (N65,000) to Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) because the N65,000 monthly stipend is not enough to pay our house rent, utility bills, children school fee’s and so on.”

The group explained that the call for increment of their monthly stipends to N200,000 becomes imperative due to the recent removal of fuel subsidy which has subjected beneficiaries to untold hardship and frustration.

” Therefore, we are seriously appealing to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to increase our monthly stipend immediately and also make our monthly payment promptly. We also want Mr. President to sack Interim Coordinator, General Ndiomu Tarriye Rtd from the Amnesty Office with immediate effect because he (Ndiomu) does not mean well for the delegates of the program and since he assumed office, more than three thousand ( 3,000) delegates have not been paid.

” We are calling on President Tinubu to prevail on the handlers of the Amnesty Program to reinstate the three thousand (3,000) genuine delegates that were delisted recently by Maj. General Ndiomu Tarriye Rtd and pay them their outstanding stipends immediately. Also, they should open the portal for scholarships so as to enable delegates to further their education which is one of the cardinal blueprints of the program. Furthermore, the office should deploy and train delegates who are ready to acquire preferred skills and empower them as soon as they complete their training and acquire the relevant skills.”

According to them, ” There should be job placement for the graduates/qualified ones among us in the Federal Government Agencies and oil multinational companies operating in the Niger Delta. We make bold to say that we have very many qualified hands to work in the multi-national companies. We have Lawyers, Doctors, Engineers, etc among us who are products of the Amnesty Program.”