Subsidy protest: Fubara pledges more interventions, appeals for patience

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state on Wednesday assured organised labour that his administration was committed to projects and policies in the works at helping to lift the people from growing hardship even beyond the challenges posed by fuel subsidy removal.

Fubara was addressing organised labour who matched to Government House, Port Harcourt, in line with nationwide discontent and protest against the effects of the subsidy removal.

Represented by Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff, Government House,

Governor Fubara told the protesters, “Difficult times require difficult decisions. At the state level, we have assured on doing everything within ours powers to ensure the present challenges are felt by not only the workers but the generality of the people are properly addressed.”

“Beyond the subsidy intervention buses, we are talking with organised labour and other stratas of the society to ensure that effective policies are put in place to address the challenges faced by the people. “

The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Rivers chapter, Alex Agwanwor said the protest was to intimate the governor on the biting effects of the subsidy removal on workers and the masses without first putting in place proper measures to mitigate sufferings of the people.”

He applauded Fubara for being first to roll out free subsidy intervention buses, while presenting a six-point demand to the governor for action, including implementation of resolutions with congress jointly signed with government and Trade Union Congress TUC) on the issues, and reversal of all anti-poor policies; especially the hike in the price of PMS.

The NLC, TUC, were joined in the protest by massive turnout from the National Association of Nigerian Students and civil society groups who matched major streets of Port Harcourt before stopping at the Government House.