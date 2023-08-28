Subsidy palliative: Osun tightens security at warehouses to curb looting

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has disclosed that it has put security measures in place to curb possible looting of the rice it received from the Federal Government as palliative for the masses due to fuel subsidy removal.

This followed the reported looting of warehouses in Bayelsa state and looting of the palliative received by the state government by some hoodlums.

Reacting on the development, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Kolapo Alimi said adequate security has been put in place, especially around the warehouses in the state.

He added that the state government committee on palliative has made it a duty to update the populace on happenings regarding new arrivals into the state.

His words: We have put enough security measures in place, for those that may want to take advantage of the fact that we are still expecting another consignment from Federal Government to loot the one we have at hand.

“We have informed security operatives and we have build more security around the places (warehouses) to make it impossible for anybody to loot the palliative meant for the vulnerable of the society.

“The palliative committee will still update the people of the state tomorrow on development over the palliative because we heard information that some consignment will be arriving today (Monday) so when we receive it, we are going to update the people on what is going on”.

The state government had disclosed that it has received 3,000 bags of 50kg of rice from the Federal Government and it is still expecting a second batch of 14,516 bags of 50kg rice and 3,200MT of maize.

Meanwhile the palliative committee had disclosed that it decided to wait till the entire consignment arrives the state before it will embark on its distribution.