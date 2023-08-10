Subsidy: Oyebanji pays N5,000 monthly allowance to 10,000 households

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

IN a bid to cushion the effects of subsidy removal in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, announced the provision of free shuttle buses for workers, students and payment of monthly allowances to specified households.

Oyebanji, in a statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, also approved the payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August to December 2023, especially to the aged people.

Other items on the palliatives list include payment of one month’s pension arrears for state and local government pensioners, and payment of one-month subvention arrears to tertiary Institutions, among others.

The statement disclosed that the palliatives were recommendations of the committee, set up by the Governor to initiate interventions that will soften the impact of the subsidy removal.