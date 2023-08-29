Subsidy: Makinde to flag-off disbursement of palliatives to 200,000 households

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Government has disclosed that arrangements have been concluded for the distribution palliatives to residents of the state tagged: ‘poorest of the poor’.

While briefing Governor’s Office correspondents on the outcome of the weekly executive council meeting on Tuesday, the Commissioners for Information, Dotun Oyelade; Budget and Planning, Professor Babatunde Musibaudeen and Women Affairs, Mrs Toyin Balogun, said Governor ‘Seyi Makinde will flag- off the food palliative distribution in Oyo on Wednesday while his deputy, Bayo Lawal and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly carry out same exercise at Saki area of Oke-ogun and Eruwa part of Ibarapa simultaneously.

The food palliatives according to the Commissioner for Information, include among other items, 10kg bag of rice and 5kg bag of beans which would be give to each vulnerable households.

Two hundred thousand poorest of the poor household, according to the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Professor Babatunde Musibaudeen would benefit from the palliatives distribution.

The Budget Commissioner noted that the 200,000 household by multiplier effect translates to about one million residents of the state expected to benefit from the exercise.

According to him, the palliative budgetary framework comprised various segments including food, food security (agropreneurs), transportation, security apparatus, among others.

The total cost budgeted for the state palliatives is N8.63 billion and of the total cost, the state government shoulders N5.9 billion cost while the local government shoulders N2.6 billion.

Asked about the data relied upon for onward distribution of the palliatives to the poorest of the poor, the Commissioners for Information and Budget in their separate responses, said data generated from Covid-19 has so far proved to be the most reliable and would be used as a baseline template subject to future reviews after feedback received from the phase one of the exercise.