Subsidy: Gov Eno urges distribution of palliatives across party lines

*says Palliative C’mttee recommends additional N5bn

*Announces launch of one project per LG initiative

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has commended the special committee set up for the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, for its recommendations, urging that the palliatives must be distributed to the poorest poor across party lines.

Eno in a statement made a available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, gave the advice after receiving the palliatives committee’s report Monday evening at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Uyo.

He disclosed that the committee however, recommended N10billion in its report.

He assured that he would study the committee’s report more closely, alongside members of the State Executive Council to enable them come up with the State Government’s final position and implementation plan.

His words: “We have to sit down and review this in line with the present economic realities and what accrues to the State. That notwithstanding, we assure you of our willingness to do much more than you have recommended and continue to help our people in the short, medium and long term.

“What we have received so far from the federal government is N2 billion and 3000(units) 50kg bags of rice. We believe that the other ones will come. If the federal Government is donating N5 billion, the committee has recommended another five billion naira.

“So what we have here is ten billion as the estimates for the palliatives. I listened to you in terms of distribution of the palliatives and I love the modalities you have adopted. Please this must be across party lines. It is for Akwa Ibomites and residents of Akwa Ibom.

“All the people living here, whether they are indigenes or non indigenes so long as they reside in Akwa Ibom. I am happy that you have clearly mentioned that as part of your report. Please, this is not a PDP or APC thing. It is Akwa Ibom thing and we should ensure that we drive this down as we go to the villages to distribute the palliatives.”

According to the statement the governor announced government plan to launch “One Project per local government” Initiative, which aims at creating employment, reinvigorate the economy and increasing cash flow in the rural communities.

He explained that the projects would be awarded to indigenous contractors from the respective local government areas who would in turn recruit the locals to work and enhance their productivity and improve their means of livelihood.

“What we are thinking of doing beyond this is to formally launch a ‘One Local Government /One Project Initiative across the 31 local Government Areas. In the next one month, we want to ensure that we have one project in each LGA of our State.

“We want to ensure that our young people get to work in the local governments. We have a whole lot of projects to choose from, whether it is hospital or Model school, Water or any of the projects that we have listed in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda to support rural development.

” We expect Chairmen of each Local Government and critical stakeholders in those LGs to work with us in the Exco and be able to identify the project within the framework of what we are doing now to ensure that we deliver projects to the local Governments by appointing contractors within that LGA that will also engage people within the Local governnment

.

“I think that is one of the creative palliatives that Government can provide by creating jobs and putting money in the pockets of the people “.

Chairman of the Palliative Committed and, Secretary to the State Government Prince Enobong Uwah, while presenting his committee report earlier thanked the Governor for his decision to set up a committee to work out modalities that would ensure the distribution of the palliatives in the state.

He assured that the recommendations of the Committee would ameliorate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on all classes of people.

He listed the short and long terms recommendations and relief measures to include distribution of food items to poorest of the poor at the village levels with proper monitoring mechanism to ensure that the items got to the targeted people, setting up of committees at the LG levels with Paramount Ruler, Village Heads, Labour leaders, Student leaders, Persons With disabilities (PWDs); and distribution of seedlings and agrochemicals to farmers.

Others recommendations includes a-three month financial support to civil servants, approval of four working days to civil servants, reduction in cost of daily tickets to transport operators, reduction in price of daily tickets for market women, payment of bursary to students, provision of free drugs for pregnant women, children and the aged.

The SSG also listed provision of buses to convey workers to and from work, opening up of economic access roads in rural areas, entrepreneurial support for business operators, intervention in primary healthcare delivery systems, provision of micro health insurance scheme for civil servants, establishment of fuel depot in the State, among others as part of the committee’s recommendations.