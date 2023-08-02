Subsidy/economy: APC council urges labour to shun protest, embrace dialogue

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has called on members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to halt its ongoing nationwide protest and explore the option of dialogue with the government as the most effective tool in reducing the sufferings of Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The National Director General of the council, Ambassador, Seyi Bamigbade, who made the call in Lagos on Wednesday, appealed to the labour leaders to exercise patience, expressing hope that President Bola Tinubu-led administration “is already making efforts to address the economic hardships of Nigerians.”

Bamigbade said, “The removal of fuel subsidy and its effect is just a temporary phase which would have a long-term impact on the economy and the people of the country.

“On the ongoing nationwide protest by the NLC, we call on the Labour leaders to exercise patience and shun t protest as we are optimistic that government at all levels is working to fashion out modalities of reducing the sufferings as a result of the fuel hike.

“What the Labour should engage now is dialogue so that all the parties will reach a compromise which we believe will be in the interest of the masses,” he pleaded.