Subsidy: Bishop Adegbite hails Tinubu for taking proactive steps to end protests

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Methodist Bishop of Ikeja Diocese, Lagos and Chairman, of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking proactive steps to quickly end Wednesday’s Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress-led protests over fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Bishop Adegbite said the president’s invitations to NLC and TUC’s leaders for private discussion which resulted to a truce thus ending the nationwide protest was commendable.

According to him,the president’s action was an indication that he was a listening president that was interested in getting things done in national interest.

To this end, Adegbite,who said these at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to give the president a chance to fix the country once and for all for all to the delight of everyone.

He said:”I have keenly followed the socioeconomic developments in our country since May 29, 2023, when the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took the reigns of governance.

“The President had on assuming office made his now famous ‘Fuel subsidy is gone’ pronouncement in his inaugural speech and since then fuel prices have twice gone up in line with the dictates of market forces.

“The step he took was one majority of Nigerians had agreed needed to be taken. It was increasingly obvious that the subsidy regime was not benefiting the masses it was originally designed to benefit.

“The truth is that the fuel subsidy misadventure was profiting the rich, the politically connected, and even worse, our regional neighbours and smugglers who enjoyed opulent returns at the expense of the citizenry.

“Basically, the masses who were supposed to benefit from the subsidy were not the primary or secondary beneficiaries but the saddest part for me is that the people have somehow been hoodwinked and deceived into believing that the fraud of subsidy was in their favour.

“It is against this background that I commend President Tinubu for inviting NLC and TUC leaders for follow-up discussions after Organised Labour went ahead with protest marches in spite of his nationwide broadcast.

“I find it assuring that he used the opportunity to provide clarity on a number of things labour leaders felt were not clear enough.

“This in my view shows that we indeed have a listening President who is interested in getting things done in national interest.

“Yes, Labour brought up the issue of refineries in its criticism of President Tinubu’s recent nationwide broadcast and thankfully its leaders have heard clearly that the Port Harcourt refineries would be ready by December this year

“NLC should indeed be aware that all the nation’s 4 refineries are being revamped under an arrangement entered into by the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with different timelines so it is clear that there is a plan on ground to ensure local refining of petroleum.

“It is good to know that Labour has resolved to suspend its protest marches.

“So my message to NLC and TUC is that If there is any need for a call to action, it should be for the judicious and accountable use of the funds that would otherwise have been used to subsidize fuel.

“We can’t be complaining about a deficit of social infrastructure and amenities as well as low wages for civil servants and at the same time be opposed to efforts to improve the quality and availability of same.”

Speaking further,the clergyman noted that,”While it may be easy to appreciate the altruism behind the protest, I believe that it must have the overall benefit of the entire polity as its ultimate objective.”

“I believe it is a Christian duty to look out for the good of the people. The Bible said in Exodus 23:2, “Do not follow the multitude to do evil”.

“Yes, the removal of fuel subsidy will come with some pains. In fact, a good number of needed policy changes will come with some pains.

“I believe a fight for the people is not just about their immediate comfort but more about their sustainable prosperity.

“It is my considered view that NLC and its allies should be working on how to achieve broad-based benefits to the people. They should be exploring and reviewing issues in the palliatives measures presented by President Tinubu. They should be looking at how they can extract the best value for Nigerian workers and citizens,”he added.

While also noting that it was his Christian duty to speak to these issues, Bishop Adegbite said:”The Tinubu administration should know that this support is based on a trust for them to deliver. A promise they must keep with the Nigerian people. “

“We can achieve the nation of our dreams by working together, not in rancor. Let us support progressive initiatives and hold our people accountable. That is our Christian duty,”he further said.