Strike: Reduce cost of governance, Ondo workers tell Tinubu

—- We’ll convey your letter of demands to the President- Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Organised Labour unions in Ondo State, yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu, to immediately reduced the cost of governance in a bid to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

They made the demand in Akure, at a peaceful demonstration to join the nationwide protest to demand better welfare for the Nigerian masses

The unions; which included the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Speaking during the protest, the State Chairman of NLC, Mr Victor Amoko, who said that workers welcomed the removal of the fuel subsidy but lamented how its effect had been biting hard on the Nigerian masses.

Amoko, said every family household in the nation is feeling hardship due to the policies of the government.

He pointed out that the increment in the price of petrol has led to astronomical increases in transportation fares, food, goods and services, tuition fees and the cost of accessing quality healthcare services in the country.

“We are calling for the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government including recent hikes in PMS prices, School fees and VAT.

” We also want all our local refineries both in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to be fixed.

“We also want the federal government to release the eight-month withheld salaries of University lecturers and workers among several others. It’s like suffering and smiling.

“There must be an end to that it. We are also calling for the need to urgently address the increasing cost of governance at all levels.

“We also reject plans by the National Assembly to spend 70 billion Niara when Nigerian masses are facing hardship.

” The government should be sensitive to the plight of our people

“You saved money from the subsidy. We agreed but what is the money saved from it meant for? We want to know.

” We also want to know those masquerades that had been hijacking our resources unmasked.

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Clement Fatuase, said the federal government should allow the “poor to breathe”, noting that the inhuman policies introduced by the government will not be tolerated.

Fatuase, however, urged the government to quickly implement people-centred agreements reached with organised labour unions to avoid further crippling the economy.

“The federal government should allow the poor to breathe because this is a warning signal that If they are determined to make life difficult for us. We are going to resist it even with the last drop of blood in our bodies.

“So, this is a march for the survival of Nigeria and Nigerians, we say no to anti-people policies. We want President to listen to our plight,” Mr Fatuase noted.

Addressing the labour leaders, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, appreciated organised labour for registering their grievances through a peaceful demonstration on the street.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters, Mr Dare Aragbaye, said the decision of the unions would convey to the President.

Akeredolu said “We have received your letter and it would be conveyed to Mr President. We don’t have any objection to your demands because we have seen your placards.

“There is no way he would know if you had not come out to articulate your demands. With this action, you have make the President know that there’s a need to be sensitive to the plight of the Nigerian workers.

He added that “I can assure you that this letter would be conveyed to the president and these demands of the workers would be addressed.”