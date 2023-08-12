Street trading: Ogun reads riot act to traders, gives three-day ultimatum

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has given traders who display wares selling roadsides, walkways, open places near various markets and other unauthorized spots across the state a three-day ultimatum to vacate or have their wares confiscated.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Engr Rasak Ojetola who gave the ultimatum in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the order became necessary due to the dangers the traders exposed themselves to despite government several warnings to them to move to recognize markets as well as other environmental infractions and nuisances they commit and poses to the society.

According to him, “the state government cannot fold its hands and watch these small section of traders illegally converting half of motorable roads, walkways and lay backs in different parts of the states to markets on the excuse of quick sales”

“Aside from exposing themselves to avoidable vehicular mishaps, their activities also constitute environmental nuisance to the aesthetic beauty of the state through the shanties they construct and places on these spaces”.

Ojetola also decried the behaviour of these traders as they pick quarrel at the slightest opportunity with motoring public and pedestrians for disturbing them in their illegal selling places, thereby breaching public peace and harmony.

To make matters worse, the Permanent Secretary also accused them of illegally blocking drainage channels with their counters, planks and steel containers thereby exposing the state to avoidable flood which are punishable under the state environmental laws.

He therefore called on the traders affected by the ultimatum to move to existing and government approved markets as there are enough spaces to accommodate them saying that the state government will commence massive enforcement which will result in seizure of their wares without option of fine.