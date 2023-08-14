‘Storm is over,‘ says Ondo First Lady; Akeredolu ‘ll soon return — Deputy Gov

The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said her husband, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, will soon return from his medical vacation.

The Ondo First Lady spoke at the opening of the 2023 BEMORE summer boot camp for 300 girls.

Quoting from R. Kelly’s song, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu said: “The storm is over now and we

are seeing the sunshine.”

Vanguard reported that Governor Akeredolu, yesterday, insisted that he was still on medical vacation and not yet back in the country.

The clarification, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, was in reaction to a video circulating on social media purportedly showing the governor’s arrival from his medical vacation.

Olatunde said that the governor was still in Germany, focusing on his full recovery. Read it HERE .

First Lady

“All will end in praise.

“It is another great time to formally welcome our new Bemore Girls into the big and beautiful Bemore family, where talents are discovered and nurtured, skills are instilled; where girls are intentionally exposed to life-changing experiences and where we bring out the best in them.

“In the last six years, I have treasured this moment and its bounty harvests. It affords me the chance to yearly re-give myself to a new set of sterling Nigerian girls through this incredible platform.

“This, for me, is an exceptional opportunity to build these promising girls into confident, competent and worthy women who, in the fullness of time, will rewrite the narrative around womanhood.”

Deputy

Also speaking, Ondo Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, declared that the governor would soon return.

He described BEMORE as the most potent machinery to impact the girl-child, which has turned out to be a successful idea to uplift females.

He lauded the First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for “a radical vision to transform the girl-child and give them hope”.