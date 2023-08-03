Stop using excessive force to end sit-at-home order, IPOB advises Mbah

By Luminous Jannamike

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has advised Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to cease the militarization of the region aimed at ending the suspended sit-at-home order.

The pro-Biafra group criticized the governor’s aggressive approach, which they argue is escalating tensions and causing unnecessary harm.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, issued a press release on Thursday stating, “The utilization of security forces to harass, intimidate, and humiliate our people in Enugu State is unacceptable.”

He accused Mbah of chasing shadows instead of focusing on good governance, alleging that his tactics have led to the deaths of over five innocent people within a month of his governorship.

IPOB contrasted Mbah’s approach with that of his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who they claim managed the situation strategically without escalating tensions.

“Governor Peter Mbah should know that those advising him to use excessive force to stop the sit-at-home are setting him up against the people,” Emma Powerful noted.

The group also suggested that while they have suspended the sit-at-home order in solidarity with their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, the governor’s use of force is compelling residents to voluntarily observe the order.

“Most Biafrans are not observing Monday sit-at-home because of Simon Ekpa. Biafran’s solidarity is with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Emma Powerful affirmed.

The IPOB spokesperson further advised Mbah to learn from other states and stop ‘suffering’ the people of Enugu State.

He urged the governor to focus on other pressing governance challenges and allow the sit-at-home order to ‘die’ a natural death.

To conclude his points, Comrade Emma Powerful issued a warning against the revival of the defunct Monday sit-at-home order.

He accused Nigeria’s security agencies of enforcing this non-existent order with the intention of dismantling IPOB.

He cautioned, “Some people will be afraid to go about their normal business with the military siege of the State going by the antecedents of the military who have a penchant for abductions, humiliation, and murder of innocent Biafran civilians.”