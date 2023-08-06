Stop twerking for politicians – Mr Macaroni tells Nigerians

Popular social activist and actor, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has asked Nigerians to stop ‘twerking’ for politicians but free themselves from political slavery

The thespian said that those who choose to be loyal to politicians as against the country itself are the most unpatriotic Nigerians.

He advised that people should only commend politicians when they do well but call them out when they do wrong.

He stated this via his Twitter account on Saturday.

He wrote, “Some of us have since emancipated ourselves and are fully aware that politicians are not doing the people any favours by holding public office.

Instead, it is the politicians that are so favoured and privileged to serve the people.

”Stop twerking for politicians. Liberate your minds and free yourself from political slavery.

“You deserve better as a Nigerian. So hold your leaders accountable.

”To make Nigeria work, we all have a part to play.

“The most unpatriotic Nigerians are those of you that have chosen to be loyal to politicians instead of the Country especially when the decisions they make affect the people negatively.

“Do well to commend them when they do well but also be the first to call them to order when they do wrong by the people. Now listen to a voice of reason and raise your heads up from their behinds and start doing better.”