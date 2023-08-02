Stop spreading falsehood over Zamfara Security Trust Fund, Gov Lawal replies APC

Dauda Lawal

The Zamfara State Government on Wednesday, described the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is suffering from crass ignorance on the issue of the Security Trust Fund.

The Zamfara APC had accused the State Government of planning to open a N20 billion security fund which the Governor “singlehandedly and craftily drafted” without carrying along the Legislative or the Judiciary arms of government.



The State Government in a statement issued in Gusau, by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Zamfara APC has lost touch with reality, peddling sly innuendos without enough thought and knowledge of the notion of the Security Trust Fund.



The statement further urged that the APC bury its head in shame for the mess created by the immediate past administration, especially in the area of security.



According to the statement, “the Zamfara APC bearing the emblem of a lost soul is uninterested in any ideas aimed at a full-blown rescue mission. How would the architect of banditry sit back and watch a serious Chief Executive crushing what it created?



“We expect the APC to continue to cry foul while witnessing giant strides in all sectors.



“For the avoidance of any doubts, the purpose of the Security Trust Fund is to help the state have a sustainable funding mechanism to tackle insecurity. It will help the government to solicit funds within and outside the state, including private organisations and individuals.



“Relevant authorities in the state including the Legislature and Judiciary were fully involved and engaged in developing the Security Trust Fund.

“A board will be constituted to decide on what to do with the funds, no interference whatsoever from the Governor.

“The Board shall consist of an Executive Chairman who shall be a person of impeccable character with security background and experience and whose appointment shall be ratified by the House of Assembly.

“Two members will be appointed from the private sector to represent the business and financial community: A retired senior security officer from the State; five members from the Public Service of the state who are not below the rank of Permanent Secretary, to represent the Ministry of Justice, Ministry for Internal Security, Ministry of Finance, Ministry for Local Government Affairs and the Director General, Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Also, the board will have a representative from each of the following security agencies operating in the state; Nigerian Police Force, Armed Forces, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, Chairman of Zamfara State Traditional Council of Chiefs and one representative of religious institutions.

“The objectives of the Fund shall be to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment and such human, material and financial resources as shall be found necessary for the effective functioning of all Federal, State, Local Government and other security agencies operating in the state and part of the Fund shall be reserved for the retraining of security personnel.

“It is the height of ignorance for the Zamfara APC not to know that other APC states including Lagos, Ogun, Niger, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, and Kwara, among others have established the Security Trust Fund.

“It is also worrisome, peddling such falsehood that since the assumption of the government, that the Governor is yet to hold a security meeting. Zamfara APC is in severe pain but such outright lies will not solve its internal wrangling.



“Presiding over the security council was one of the earliest activities of Governor Dauda Lawal. On the 31st of May, 2023, he had the maiden security meeting with the Security Chiefs, at the Council Chambers, Government House.



“It is on the record that on the 24th of July, 2023 the Executive Governor presided over another Security Council meeting at the Council Chambers. Similarly, on the 27th of July, 2023 the Executive Governor had a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police and all Divisional Police Officers.



“Furthermore, it was in his effort to correct the negativities created by the APC-led past administration that the Governor visited Defence Headquarters on the 13th of July, 2023 where he had separate meetings with the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja. On the same day, he went to the newly appointed National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for another meeting to brainstorm on the Zamfara security issues.

“The statement by the Zamfara APC is full of cheap innuendos and dishonesty. We will remain resolute in our resolve to rescue and rebuild Zamfara State.”