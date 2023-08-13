Stop sabotaging my administration else… – Fubara warns River’s monarchs, leaders

Gov. Fubara

…says, don’t riding on my calmness

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has warned some monarchs, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the state to stop all actions that may sabotage his administration’s push to deliver quality projects or have themselves to blame.

Fubara particularly warned leaders and people of Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state to desist from disrupting ongoing reconstruction of the Omoku-Egbema Road in in their area or face dire consequences.

The governor, who was addressing monarchs, opinion leaders and other critical stakeholders from ONELGA at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said it was offensive to receive threats of disruptions on the project from beneficiary communities.

According to a statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Boniface Onyedi, Fubara told the people not to ride on his calmness to carry out activities against government projects and programmes, regretting that the contractor leaders from the area recommended for the job failed to deliver the project after collecting N12.7Billion.

Fubara said: “When a group of people, irrespective of whatever prefix you attach to yourself, tend to threaten government, we need to call you to order. Maybe you don’t understand the powers of state government.

“I have the power to dethrone. And I don’t need any letter. But what is important with power is how you use it. I feel very bitter, seeing some persons, because of my calmness, are feeling they can take me for granted. If after this time, anything happens again, you will not believe what I will do to those connected to it.”

The governor stated that he has got hint of moves in the area to disrupt the project already rearward and N5.2 billion committed, adding that the people cannot decide what that government does on the project.

“I got report of plan to stop the contractor. I got a protest letter from Ogba Egbema Peoples Forum, another from a legal firm, demanding that the Omoku-Egbema Section of the road project be withdrawn from SETRACO and given to Julius Berger. I start wondering who gave such persons such power, to be so commanding?

“I don’t expect this from you. This project was approved for you people’s benefit. You nominated a contractor. The contractor failed. Now we re-awarded and paying another money.

“Original cost of that job when it was awarded was N8.8Billion. It was reviewed to N13.3Billion. Total amount released at that time before the revocation was N12.7Billion, so you understand how we feel about this.

“Now we have re-awarded this job to SETRACO for N7.5Billion and we have already committed about N5.2Billion to show you our commitment. SETRACO is not a pushover company. To make my position clear, SETRACO will continue with this job. I expect you to give necessary support and cooperation and you have a clean road.

“If you like to sabotage yourselves, don’t sabotage my own administration. I’m calm but I will do you something you would not like. Everytime shouldn’t be protest, condemnation or complaints. It gets to a time everyone comes together for progress of their community,” he added.

However, the Oba of Ogba Land, His Eminence, King Nwachukwu Obuohna Obi, Eze Ogba III who led the stakeholders had told the governor that the protest of the people on the project was provoked by poor communication and engagements between the company and the communities.