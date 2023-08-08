Stop inciting people against Tinubu’s govt  – APC warns Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress, has warned the Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to stop inciting the people of the state against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The party also said the governor was blaming the Federal Government for the deplorable state of Edo roads accusing him of trying to put the blame of his “incompetence” on the new administration of Tinubu.

Recall that Obaseki in a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, had accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in the state.

According to Obaseki, the FG was responsible for the massive suffering faced by the people as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy, which led to the skyrocketing of the price of the essential commodity.

But, in a press statement signed by the publicity secretary South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC, Blessing Agbomhere, the party said the governor has “found a convenient way of putting the blame of his total failure on the less than three months old administration of President Tinubu which came into office with the road map of removing the burdensome fuel subsidy which has become a huge drain on the meagre revenue of the Federal Government.”

The APC insisted that Obaseki, who took over power from a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, had nothing “to show in terms of achievement in his over seven years in office but is rather flaunting the landmark developmental strides of his predecessor.”

The statement reads, “Despite taking over office in 2008 when the state’s monthly revenue dropped to N1.6 billion due to the world economic crisis while IGR was N30 million bringing the total to N1.9 billion.

“We therefore challenge the incumbent Governor Obaseki to show to the world what impact he has been able to make rather than the usual promises of Memorandum of Understanding which his government has been notorious for signing with fictitious entities with nothing to show for it.

“We call on Governor Obaseki to desist from inciting the people of Edo State against the administration of President Bola Tinubu. We urge Nigerians to be patient as the process of transformation will soon kick off with the screening and swearing in of cabinet ministers which is expected in the days ahead.”