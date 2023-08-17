‘Stop doing drugs’, Naira Marley urges fans after joining NDLEA campaign

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has implored his fans popularly known as ‘Marlians’ to stop the abuse of drugs.

The singer made the appeal on Thursday while announcing his new partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in their campaign against drug abuse.

According to the singer, the abuse of substance is not healthy and can lead individuals to crimes.

The ‘Baby Kingsway’ crooner opened up that he keyed into the anti-drug campaign because of his intention to see the streets cleansed of drug abuse.

He said, ”I will like to urge my fans, the Marlians, all Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your wellbeing, let’s all stop substance abuse in every form, I have keyed into this campaign to support NDLEA to stop drugs in the streets. Please join us. It is really not good; it makes you go back into crime.”