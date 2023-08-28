Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie brushes off cheating rumours as ‘lies and foolishness’

Source: MailOnline

Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, has addressed rumors that she cheated on the game show host with their bodyguard and personal chef — insisting that it’s all ‘foolishness and lies.’

Marjorie, 58, who has been married to Steve, 66, since 2007, slammed the accusations in a post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday evening.

She uploaded a screenshot of a website entitled ‘How to handle being lied about,’ which contained a quote from the Bible.

‘When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate,’ it read. ‘When he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.’

In the caption, Marjorie explained that she and Steve ‘don’t usually address all the foolishness and lies that are spread about them,’ but that she knows there is a ‘responsibility’ that comes with her ‘platform.’

‘My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given, much is required,’ she wrote.

‘I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.

‘Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God bless all of you.’

Hours earlier, Steve angrily set the record straight about the subject while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday.

He told the crowd, ‘Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine.

‘Lord have mercy. Man. I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.’

Rumors that Marjorie had been involved in an affair with Steve's security erupted on Twitter last week, but it's unclear where they originally came from.