State of the Nation: Igbo Group tasks Tinubu on unity

…demands harmonious coexistence among Nigerians, seeks FG intervention to ‘Sit-at-home

By Chris Onuoha

Oganiru Ndigbo Gburugburu Development Association has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate the process of healing the wound of injustice, suppression and marginalization that characterized the political atmosphere in Nigeria.

The group, a socio-cultural, non partisan and non-profit organisation urge the Federal Government to rise to its responsibility and address the huge infrastructural deficit in Southeast, especially the dilapidated roads among others, while tasking the President to intervene in the anti-economic ‘sit-at-home exercise that has crippled the entire Southeast’s domestic and economic activities.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos weekend, the National Chairman, Oganiru Ndigbo Gburugburu, Chike Dike alongside the National Secretary, Martins Chiedozie Ugwu, stated that Oganiru Ndigbo Gburugburu, a social cultural organisation, with aim at promoting Igbo interest locally and across the globe, resolves to appeal to the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good office to intervene in an over polluted feelings among the ethnic nations in the country, with focus on safety, security and harmonious coexistence of Ndigbo with other tribes.

“It will be important to note here that our allegiance and faith in a united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria remains unquestionable hence our resolve to find workable solutions and steps toward the protection, promotion and advancement of Igbo race and making our country a better place.”

Dike noted that Lagos remains the only State with the largest concentration of Igbo people, adding that Igbo businessmen in Lagos have the highest number of victims of shop demolition and other causalities arising from disputes with the host communities. “Being the commercial capital of the country, we deem it necessary to speak nothing but unalloyed truth towards peaceful coexistence of one another and advancement of all tribe irrespective of religion or culture,” he noted.

Continuing, Dike stated, “We aim to douse the tension and reduce the almost mutual suspicion between our people and others especially the Nigerian project and to stop the suspicion of our moves, motives and intentions in almost all interactions. We want to propagate the real mindset of Ndigbo that works harmoniously with all races for a safer and prosperous nation. We are therefore, preaching this gospel for good mutual coexistence between our people and the rest of the world.”

According to him, the role of Ndigbo in the enthronement and sustainability of the present Nigerian democracy cannot be overemphasized, saying that Igbo, just like every other race in Nigeria, has its peculiarities and weaknesses. He noted that in the light of numerous challenges the country is facing, there should be a way of addressing some of the challenges facing the Igbo race.

“As an organisation with interest in security and peaceful coexistence, we observed the ongoing tension and acrimony between some of our kinsmen here in Lagos and the host communities including other parts of the country and across the globe.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the incessant killings in Igbo land including the much debated sit-at-home which has snowballed into a contest between the progressive and the ultra conservationists, including the much affected economic activities.

“As a result of these, the leadership of Oganiru Ndigbo Gbrugbuaru demands among other things; that we are calling on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to see reasons and initiate a process of healing the wound of injustice, suppression and marginalization in the country.

We are also calling on the Federal government to rise to its responsibilities of addressing the huge infrastructural deficit in Igbo land.

“The 9th Mile to Opi/Otukpo Road and other notable federal roads in Igbo land have now turned into a very wild forest and death traps and fertile ground for criminals. Most of these roads were last fixed by the Shagari regime and up to date no successive administration.

“The airports and the proposed seaport in Igbo land being a major gateway to the economy of a country are in a deplorable state. It is unfortunately that the politics and bureaucratic bottlenecks are mind boggling. For example, at Osemoto, Oseokwa in Imo and Anambra States, lie potentially deep seaports in the country. These seaports when developed will increase maritime activities, create millions of jobs and reduce insecurity. We believe that the President should write his name in the history of the country as a one who implemented or initiated the reconstruction of the economy of Ndigbo and that of the country in general,” Dike said.

Speaking on the major economic challenge posed by the ‘Sit-at-home’ saga, Dike noted that for over two years, the yoke of the challenge has been the burden imposed on the economic, social and security life of the people in the eastern region. He said that it has left people with no option than to eke a life through menial activities to remain alive.

“It is on top of this unprecedented marginalization that a group of self-servicing renegades have taken up arms, disrupting, destroying, killing and maiming our people in the name of enforcing an economically meaningless sit at home, claiming it is for the release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is being held by the federal govt of Nigeria. It doesn’t look rational. If this is not sabotage, let somebody tell us a better qualifying word.

“The association totally condemn the sit-at-home and its purveyors. According to his lawyer, Kanu himself has not only condemned and dissociated himself from the irrationality, but has also written to one Simon Ekpa, living in Finland to stop it forthwith. Again, we have also noted with dismay the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but the Federal government of Nigeria even after being declared free by the competent Courts of law, as we appeal to the President to release political prisoners, especially Nnamdi Kanu among others,” he said.

Dike who took a swipe on Igbo against the backdrop of marginalization mentioned that there is a need for Southeast businessmen to consider investing their major businesses on their own soul, to raise the economy of the Southeast region and avoid ethnic attacks.

“This is indeed a clarion call on the Igbo nation to look towards home for economic sustainability. We are known for unity, hard work, yet our region is grossly underdeveloped. The economic benefits of ‘Aku ruo ulo’ are unquantifiable. Investments in Igbo land will further quicken the physical and economic development of the region. It could also be a panacea to reducing the security challenges,” he said.

“Finally, we call on Igbo leaders to take responsibility and stop the in-fighting among themselves. The unwarranted superiority contest is giving Igbo a bad name. Be your brother’s keeper and most importantly see the reason why you need to at least set up one or two industries in the Southeast,” he added.