State of the nation broadcast: God ‘ll move in Nigeria soon – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare

By Dapo Akinrefon

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, expressed optimism that God will move in Nigeria after his state of the nation broadcast.

Speaking on the theme ‘Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand’ at the church auditorium, located on Kuditat Abiola way, Ikeja in Lagos, the cleric said: “We must share what the Lord has said to us and what he has shown to us. Today’s state of the nation broadcast is a by-product of what we have seen and what we have heard.

“You’re going to see God’s move in our nation after this state of the nation broadcast. Today will mark the time, day and season that God intervened in Nigeria’s affairs.”