Start empowerment programme now – Osun youths beg Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Youths in Osun state have pleaded with the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to kick start the youth empowerment scheme, tagged Imole Youth Corp to alleviate suffering among the populace.

Governor Adeleke had cancelled the Osun Youth Employment Scheme, OYES, after his inauguration last year and pledged to replaced it with Imole Youth Corp which is yet to kick off.

However, the youth group under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Osun state chapter, stressed that such scheme, especially at this critical time, would reduce impact of joblessness among the youth in the state.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the NYCN secretariat in Osogbo as part of event to kick state the 2023 International Youth Week, NYCN Chairman, Ajala Adetunji, said kick starting the scheme could reduce hunger among youth and crime tendencies.

His words, “We appeal to the peoples Governor, His excellency, senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke through his listening Commissioner of Youth Affairs, Hon Moshood Olagunju to speedily kick-start the Imole youth corps with sustainable implementation plan as this is believed will cushion the effect of unemployment and hunger that many youth are passing through”.

He also charge President Bola Tinubu and other state actors to prioritise and roll out youth focus agenda of his administration to engage youth positively and enhance their capacity.

“I want to, at the juncture, plead with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure holistic implementation of youth agenda and programmes he rolled out for the youth most especially at this crucial time that many of the citizens are confronted with inflation due to increase in premium motor spirit.

“In furtherance to Nation building, we encourage different youth groups to register through appropriate quarters to benefit from the intervention of government. We warn some element in the youth space who are spreading negative information about the youth constituency with political colouration to desist to allow peace and ensure the dividends of democracy get across to the youth”, he added.