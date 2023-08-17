Stakeholders task youths on leadership opportunities

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders in the nation’s economy have tasked youths to grab opportunities presenting leadership roles in their workplaces.

They gave the advice at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ikeja 26th edition of Quality Leadership Values Seminar over the weekend in Lagos, noting that these opportunities will prepare them for greater leadership roles when the opportunity presents itself.

In her keynote address, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, LeaderX, Mrs. Kemi Ogunkoya, said: “A lot of opportunities are available for us as young people and we need to start rising up to those opportunities that are available to us.

“Between 2030 and 2100, African youths will be about 50 percent of the world’s population. That is a huge portion.

“Now, it will not just be that we are adding up to the number, it will be important that we are significantly contributing to the progress of our nation. It should be that we are significantly contributing to the economic prosperity of our nation. Therefore, we will not be able to contribute to that economic prosperity, if we can’t be able to contribute even to our personal prosperity.”

Speaking on the role of religious leaders and other agents of the society on grassroot leadership, JCI, Chief Executive Officer, DEGA Multi Concept Limited, Paschal Dike, said: “They have the opportunity, responsibility to ensure that people understand the challenges, apart from giving people hope and asking them to pray and miracle happen. People must be encouraged to look inward at what will work because sometimes we tend to replace capital with exercising faith as substance.”