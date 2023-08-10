Stakeholders task FG: Invest in robotics, AI to drive needed economic dev’t

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

STAKEHOLDERS in the technology industry, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize investment in robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, AI, as part of efforts to bring about economic development in the country.

They made this call, Wednesday at a tech and career expo organized by Afrelab, held in Abuja to encourage children to engage in collaborative problem-solving using technology and to empower young learners with the knowledge needed to navigate the cutting-edge AI world.

Furthermore, the symposium brought together about 150 children from 16 different teams from different schools across FCT to compete in developing exceptional solutions.

Addressing pressmen at the event’s sideline, the co-founder Afrelab Academy, Mr. Joseph Kolawole Ajuwon, while commending the school children for coming up with problem-solving innovations, equally tasked the government with supporting the children’s dreams.

“The children looked at the health system, how you can get better diagnosis and prescription of medicines. They looked at how you can reduce noise pollution in our cities, they looked at a whole range of things in the environment, and then they started to create solutions for it.

So, within two months, of course, they cannot complete the idea to the manifestation of that solution. But, they have made fantastic steps.

“So, for us, it is to continue to encourage them because that is really how huge companies grow to begin to become global corporations, by the small ideas that the environment around them decided to nurture then so we have to support them.

“The government always has a role to play because the government or the guidance or the guide to the whole nation, they need to put the infrastructure in place. They need to put the support mechanisms in place they need to also support these children, and the government is doing it to various shapes and various sizes.

“But part of what we need to showcase to all of society, including the government today, is to look at what things these children have done with very little resources, what they’ve been able to achieve?”

On her part, the Director of Operations and Programs, Afrelab Academy, said: “We know that a lot is changing about the future of work nd it is really important that children are not just waiting on the government or waiting on their parents or waiting on people to support them after school and when they are adults. So, for us, it’s important that students and learners are empowered to be able to survive and to be able to thrive in the future of work, and these skills are now the skills most employers look out for.

“Most employers are looking for people who can solve problems. They’re looking for people who can think critically, they’re looking for people who can maximize technology to improve on the outcome of their organizations. So, beyond the normal Math, English and all of that we know that these children need skills that they can use to become independent in the near future.”

Vanguard reports that at the end of the competition, Great Heights Academy came first, clinching the cash prize of one million Naira, while the second position, Olumawu School, clinched the cash prize of N500, 000, and the third runner up, Olumawu Basics, got N300, 000.