Spy Shitta, star waiting to shine

In the creative industry, fresh talents consistently rise to captivate audiences with their exceptional artistry.

Among these promising rising stars is Spy Shitta, a dedicated and talented Nigerian singer, Born Bolanle Shitta Razaq.

As a student of YABATECH, Spy Shitta broke out as a star to watch, His on-campus showcases gained widespread recognition, quickly propelling him to become a household name among his peers.

With each mesmerizing freestyle, Spy Shitta effortlessly showcased his vocal brilliance, leaving audiences enraptured by his heartfelt deliveries. Last October, Spy Shitta unveiled his debut project, “Spy Shitta: The EP.”

This impressive body of work served as a defining milestone in his career, spotlighting his versatility as an artist and solidifying his stature as a rising star to look out for.

Notably, Spy Shitta recently demonstrated his musical finesse by producing a cover of Asake’s hit single “Lonely at the Top.”

The reception to this rendition has been nothing short of massive, further emphasizing the luminous potential that Spy Shitta possesses.

With his undeniable talent and boundless dedication, there is a star waiting to shine in spyshitta. It’s just a matter of time.