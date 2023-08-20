Spotlight on Presh, Nigerian-Canadian neo-soul singer

By Ayo Onikoyi

Hailing from Eleme, Rivers State, Nigeria, Ebie Onungwe, better known as Presh, is an extraordinary Nigerian-Canadian singer-songwriter who effortlessly blends the essence of his African heritage with the vibrancy of Canadian pop culture.

Presh’s magnetic stage presence and irresistible rhythm draw listeners into his world, where purposeful lyrics and empowering melodies take center-stage.

Influenced by a diverse range of musical inspirations spanning across genres, such as Amapiano, Afro-Pop, R&B Soul, Pop, Gospel, and Pop-Rock, Presh has crafted a unique sound that resonates with a global audience. His creative palette draws from artists like Ulazi, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, NeedtoBreathe, Lloyiso, Tyler ICU, Whitney Houston, Black Coffee, Jennifer Hudson, Kizz Daniel, Pharrel Williams, Glenn Lewis, and Nickelback.

Presh’s journey into the spotlight began in 2019 with the release of his debut single, “Champion.” This soul-stirring track captivated hearts and garnered immense attention on social media platforms, receiving praise for its heartfelt lyrics and distinctive vocal artistry. Presh’s rendition of “Champion” left an indelible mark, and he showcased his talent on platforms like CTV News Regina, Global News Regina, and the Talk of the Town Access 7 show. The song was also widely embraced by radio stations including CJTR 91.3, Unity FM Canada, Rhythm 93.7 Nigeria, CBC Saskatoon, and CBC Regina morning radio.

In 2020, Presh unveiled another musical gem, the soulful and poignant single “You Matter.” This track delves into societal issues such as mass shootings, hatred, and abuse of power. “You Matter” conveys a heartfelt message, urging listeners to embrace self-love, self-worth, and self-awareness to heal the world and view others through compassionate eyes. The accompanying music video, available on Facebook and YouTube, serves as a powerful visual representation of the song’s message. “You Matter” is available for download on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, and SoundCloud.

Presh’s mission extends beyond his music, as he seeks to overcome challenges and deliver his message with unwavering dedication. He emphasizes the importance of assembling the right team for production, art design, and marketing, all while staying committed to his artistic vision. Presh’s perseverance is driven by the knowledge that worthwhile accomplishments demand diligence and tenacity.

Anticipate an exciting new chapter in Presh’s musical journey, as he prepares to explore an Amapiano-Pop fusion in his upcoming release. As he continues to break boundaries and innovate, Presh’s fans can look forward to a musical experience that defies expectations and delivers a fresh perspective.

Presh’s unwavering passion for his craft, coupled with his transformative music, is a testament to his commitment to inspire, uplift, and create positive change through his artistry.