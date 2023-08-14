Sports veritable tool to take persons with disability off street begging — Ex-NFF Chair

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The former Chairman, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Galadima has said that sports is a veritable tool to take persons living with a disability off the street begging for alms.

Galadima made this known at the end of a two day Para Soccer tournament organized by a Non-Governmental Organization, Fame Foundation in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria to commemorate the International Youth Day with Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kano.

The former NFF Chairman who doubles as Chairman of the occasion, said sports can serve as source of employment for persons (PWDs) who are not employed.

He commended the organizers of the event for deeming it important to organize such an event for the people.

According to him, “Let me start by commending the organisers for thinking outside the box and considering PWDs in their programme. I hope to see more of this.

“By organising things like this, at least those who are not employed can be taken out from the streets begging for alms,” Galadima said.

Earlier, one of the organizers and the Executive Director, of Fame Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye Bello said the event was to commemorate International Youth Day with Persons With Disability as it is that the world focuses more of it attention on persons without disability.

She said the activity was aimed at promoting sporting activities among youth and bridging the gap among People With Disabilities (PWDs) of youthful age in the State.

“The programme is aimed at embracing inclusion. We are here to support the youth especially People With Disabilities as you know the world focuses on persons not living with disabilities, then what about those living with it?

“Secondly, it is to encourage them and advocate for equal access and ending discrimination using sports as a tool to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, reduce inequality,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, eight teams were involved in the tournament where Team Equality emerges Champions and were presented with a trophy, Team Stigma emerges runner up while Team Tolerance emerges third place.