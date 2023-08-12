Special counsel to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter over business dealings 

The United States Attorney-General, Merrick Garland, has elevated the status of David Weiss, the federal prosecutor to probe Hunter Biden.

Hunter will now be investigated by Weiss, a special counsel with additional powers, over business dealings as pushed by the Republicans, BBC said.

Weiss who has already filed criminal charges in the case against UP President Joe Biden’s son will have the new position for additional resources to pursue investigation beyond Delaware.

A plea deal on tax and gun charges against the president’s son collapsed earlier this month, but Garland said the special counsel would produce a report when his work was done.

He also said that the Justice Department would make as much of it public as possible, according to BBC.

“The appointment of Mr Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said at a news conference.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, responded in a statement: “We are confident when all of these manoeuvrings are at an end my client will have resolution and will be moving on with his life successfully.”