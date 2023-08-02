Speaker Abbas commended over Bichi’s Appropriations Committee Chair appointment

The Greater Nigeria Project (GNP) has applauded the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, over his choice of Hon. Abubakar Bichi as Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Moses Adamu, the group described Hon Bichi as a round peg in a round hole.

Adamu said the lawmaker representing Bichi Federal Constituency deserves the position owing to his excellent performance as the Chairman of the Committee on Works in the 9th Assembly.

According to him, Bichi provided both legislative support and checkmate to critical road projects across the country in engagement with contractors and the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Adamu added that he was on the ground to oversee projects such as the Lagos-Badagry Road, Abuja-Kano Road, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road and so on.

He further said that Bichi flaunts a rich resume, best known for competence, excellence, and knack for the country’s unity.

Describing Bichi as a high-ranking legislator with a grasp of issues in the national debate, Adamu added that as a consummate administrator, he believes in the progress of the legislature and the interest of Nigerians.

“We wish to state that the Greater Nigeria Project is committed to the incoming administration and its lofty plans to address the country’s myriad of challenges,” the statement said.

“It is, therefore, important that all arms of government are on the same page in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted dividends of democracy in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

“On this heel, we wish to lend our voice over the committees recently set up by the House of Representatives. Of all the heads, the choice of Hon Bichi was cheering news to many Nigerians.

“Therefore, we want to thank the Speaker for this well-deserved appointment of a credible, competent, and experienced lawmaker. We’re sure that he will reform the budget committee and bring the appropriation process to be at par with developed countries.”