Spanish football chief Rubiales refuses to resign after player kiss uproar

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales refused to resign on Friday after a week of heavy criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph.

“I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign,” shouted Rubiales at an emergency meeting of the football federation.

“A consensual ‘peck’ is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end,” he added.

Rubiales, 46, was expected to step down as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after government ministers and figures within sport demanded his resignation and world football governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.